Insider Buying: Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Director Buys 12,980 Shares of Stock

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.