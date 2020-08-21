Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $216,287.50.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.57. 774,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,178. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. FMR LLC raised its position in RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.6% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.