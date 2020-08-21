Insider Selling: Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 71,053 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,282.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.

OTCMKTS:RSSS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Research Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

