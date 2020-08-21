Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO Sells 5,999 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Bruton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $493,336.22.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. 375,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 442,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 927,428 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 27.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 588,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

