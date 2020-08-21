Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SVMK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 700,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

