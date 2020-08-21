Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $18.61 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

