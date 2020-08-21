Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera Sells 5,615 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 438,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,928. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

