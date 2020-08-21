International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Shami Patel Sells 12,204 Shares

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 220,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. International Money Express Inc has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $671.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.