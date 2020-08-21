International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Shami Patel Sells 12,204 Shares

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of IMXI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 220,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. International Money Express Inc has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $671.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
