Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 217,789 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,493,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 961,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

IPG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 3,099,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.