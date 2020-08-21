InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 15,473 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $496,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. InVitae’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

