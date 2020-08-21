InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida Sells 12,416 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVTA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

