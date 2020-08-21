IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,862.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $56,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. 377,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,435. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.