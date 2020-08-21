IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Global Resources ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,715 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 14.38% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

