Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

