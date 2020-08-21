iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

