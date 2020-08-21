ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:XIU)

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of XIU stock opened at C$25.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.39. ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.23 and a 12 month high of C$27.05.

About ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

