IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ISEE stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

