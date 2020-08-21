J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.54.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

