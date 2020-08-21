Jasi Halai Purchases 2,933 Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) insider Jasi Halai purchased 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,928.97 ($19,517.54).

LON:PRV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.04. Porvair plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.41).

Get Porvair alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRV shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.