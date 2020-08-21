Jean C. Halle Sells 5,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,778.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $4,646,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Public Education by 582.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

