Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kohl’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 417,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

