Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

