Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 51,197 Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 618.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CXW opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

