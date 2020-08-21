Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 27,399 Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,759,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

