Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

