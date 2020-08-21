Jennison Associates LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $422.11 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.33 and a 200-day moving average of $343.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

