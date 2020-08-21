Jobchain (JOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $272.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $520,922.51 and approximately $272.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,364,122,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

