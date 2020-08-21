John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of JLG opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.70) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.17. John Laing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.40 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.40 ($5.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.56) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.43) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

