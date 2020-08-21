John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.83

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.83 and traded as low as $34.47. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $474.62 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

