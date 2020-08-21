JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

JOST Werke stock opened at €33.65 ($39.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

