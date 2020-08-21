K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 1.8%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 181,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 100,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About K2 Gold (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

