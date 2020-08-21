K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.60 by Warburg Research

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.18 ($8.45).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.40. K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €15.57 ($18.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.