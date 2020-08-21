K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €9.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.40. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €15.57 ($18.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.44.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.