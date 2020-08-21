KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.