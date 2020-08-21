Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.