Citigroup Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $130.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 191,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6,229.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

