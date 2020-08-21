Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

