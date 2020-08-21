Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.52%.

NASDAQ KE opened at $13.51 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KE. Sidoti upped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

