Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Kirin has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Kirin had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

