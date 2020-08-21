Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Update

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the July 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWBT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group alerts:

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.