Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) VP Shannon Breen Sells 2,396 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,348 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

