Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.