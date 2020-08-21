L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.72.

L Brands stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

