L3Harris to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average is $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

