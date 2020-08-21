Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.44 ($65.22).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS opened at €49.55 ($58.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.