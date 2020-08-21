Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

LXS stock opened at €49.55 ($58.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

