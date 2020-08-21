Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

