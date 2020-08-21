LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Tidewater (NASDAQ:SII) Financial Analysis

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.28 $10.20 million $0.04 1,014.75 LexinFintech $1.52 billion 1.00 $329.59 million $1.76 4.94

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tidewater and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 LexinFintech 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.89%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $15.32, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% LexinFintech 8.34% 17.67% 5.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Tidewater on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

