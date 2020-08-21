Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

