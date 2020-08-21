LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough Sells 1,827 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $107,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $492,016.78.

On Monday, August 3rd, Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,765.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daryl Carlough sold 105 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20.

LPSN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 643,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.25. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.